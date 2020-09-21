BILLINGS - Authorities investigated an early morning shooting in Billings Monday.

Sgt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department says that a 43-year-old man died after receiving multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are interviewing two people and according to Lennick, there was some dispute in the backyard of a home.

It happened near Nash Lane and Lake Elmo Drive early Monday morning and officers received a call at 4:22 a.m.

Lennick says all people were at the location of the crime when police officers arrived.

All other people involved are accounted for, according to Billings Police.

Nash Lane at this intersection on Lake Elmo Drive is closing for a couple hours as detectives investigate.

Sgt. Lennick says the man was not a Billings resident.