BILLINGS, Mont. - The 30th Downtown Strawberry Festival is officially taking place in downtown Billings on July 10.

The festival will be under Skypoint at N. Broadway and 2nd Ave. N. from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, Saturday, July 10.

While the event traditionally takes place in early June, the new date is just one change being made to the festival this year, Lindsay Richardson, The Community Engagement & Events Director with the Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA) said.

Additional changes include COVID-19 precautions in place for 2021.

Around one hundred booths are included in the festival, from local retailers, non-profit organizations, Arts & Crafts merchants from around the region showcasing crafted creations including photography, oil paintings, jewelry, textiles, woodwork, sculptures, glass, ceramics, and garden art.

The event is free and hosted by the DBA with the support of their co-host sponsor, Montana Brewing Company and event sponsors.

DBA says people can expect many ‘Made in Montana’ goods, free kids activities, balloon twisters, live entertainment throughout the festival closure and a wide variety of cuisine and beverages hosted by local and regional food trucks specializing in BBQ, Mexican, Pan Asian, German cuisine, shaved ice, and much more.

This year, a new 50/50 raffle has been announced to help raise funds for the Business Improvement District downtown public art projects, and the DBA says their team expects the raffle to stick around beyond 2021.

Tickets will be for sale starting at 9:00 am July 10 at the purple information booth below Skypoint at the corner N. Broadway and 2nd Ave; $2 for 3 tickets, $4 for 5 tickets, $10 for an arm’s length. The raffle drawing will take place at 2:00 pm under Skypoint.

“The feedback we hear almost every year is that the community wants more berries at the Strawberry festival, which makes sense, so this year we are making sure there are more berries! There will be pallets of fresh Montana sourced berries, from Garden Avenue Greenhouse, available for purchase right at Skypoint and we’re making plans to make it much easier for the public to spot all of the merchants, store fronts, restaurants, and food trucks offering strawberry & berry products,” Richardson said.