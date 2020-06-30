2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

BILLINGS, Mont. – On the heels of Major League Baseball’s decision last spring to suspend the Professional Baseball Agreement with Minor League Baseball, MLB has elected not to send players to its affiliated minor-league teams. As such, there will be no professional affiliated Minor League Baseball in the calendar year 2020. Therefore, the Billings Mustangs, like all other Minor League Baseball affiliates, are officially on hiatus.

Though we are disappointed by MLB’s decision, the Mustangs remain committed to continuing to work with the City of Billings, Yellowstone County, and State of Montana authorities to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all citizens during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

In compliance with protocols determined by state and local health authorities, the Mustangs look forward to developing opportunities to bring joy and excitement to Dehler Park at the appropriate time later this year. Moreover, we look forward to delivering our unique version of affordable, fun, family-friendly entertainment tied to professional affiliated baseball to people throughout the greater Billings area in 2021 and beyond.

Regarding purchases for the 2020 season, including season tickets, group events and sponsorships, all clients will be contacted by a Mustangs representative as soon as possible.