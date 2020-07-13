Canyon Creek Memory Care announced two more of their residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away. RiverStone Health confirms the deaths steam from the COVID outbreak at the facility.

On Sunday, July 12th, a woman in her 90s passed away in Yellowstone County hospital, and another woman in her 90s passed away at Canyon Creek. No further information will be released about their deaths.

A total of seven COVID-19 related deaths have come from Canyon Creek Memory Care.

To date, 11 Yellowstone County residents infected with COVID-19 have died.