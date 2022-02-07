UPDATE: FEB. 8 AT 10:19 A.M.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified the 16-year-old who died in the shooting that happened in Billings Sunday.

Jeffrey William Whitewolf died due to a gunshot wound to his head, YCSO said.

The Billings Police Department is still investigating the manner of his death.

The following is a press release via the Billings Police Department:

BILLINGS, Mont. - On 02/06/2022, at about 4:48 AM, Officers were dispatched to the zero hundred block of Swords lane for a suspicious call. Upon officer’s arrival, they located a 20 year old male from Billings in the area with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility for treatment.

At about 6:38 AM, Officers were dispatched to the Country Inn and Suites, located at 231 Main Street for a welfare check regarding a male who possibly shot himself. Upon officers arrival the located a 16 year old male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

During the investigation, Officers were able to determine that both incidents were related. Both the 20 year old and 16 year old are known to have an association with each other along with other circumstances present related to the events.

At this time, the death of the 16 year is being treated as suspicious. Investigative efforts are focused on determining whether the fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if there was criminal involvement. There have been no charges or arrests. Investigators have interviewed several witnesses.

The BPD is not looking for any other persons involved or suspects related to the investigation. Detectives with the Investigations Division are actively investigating. The identity of the 16 year old will be released by the Coroner’s office pending autopsy and notification of family.