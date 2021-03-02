BILLINGS - The 15th annual Alzheimer's Report shows new trends and insights around the disease in the U.S. and Montana. And for the first time ever, the report addresses perceptions ethnic groups have on the research and care surrounding the disease.

The report shows 6.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's. From 2000 to 2019 deaths related to Alzheimer's have increased by 145%.

Executive Director for the Montana chapter of Alzheimer's Association Lynn Cabrera says the disease is the largest unrecognizable health crisis in the county.

Right now there are 22,000 Montanans living with the disease, and that number is expected to rise to 27,000 by 2025.

The report also showed the perception about the disease from ethnic groups.

Of African Americans, 62% and of Native Americans, 40% believe research is biased against people of color.

"We know there is some distrust about research when it comes to non-Caucasians, so we've got a lot to over come in terms of meeting all comminutes where they are and helping really to work together to provide the most appropriate care that is culturally appropriate, as well as patients centered," Cabrera said.

Dr. Micheal Temporal, a family physician with Billings Clinic, says it's important to not sweep issues under the rug. If you feel something is not right contact your doctor.

If you or a family member needs help or support, the Alzheimer's Association has 24/7 phone service at 800-272-3900 and chat support available on their website: www.alz.org.