UPDATE: According to Billings Police, Allen is now found and home safe.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is looking for information on the location of a 14-year-old boy.

The Billings Police Department says Allen Kocher was due home from football practice, and that his cell phone was found abandoned near the school.

Allen is 150 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his location, you are asked to please contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.