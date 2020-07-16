One person has died after a rollover crash that took place around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15th at mile marker 407 of I-90.

According to Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith, the vehicle, a Pontiac G6, was traveling eastbound on I-90. Smith says the vehicle lost control, skid across the road and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its' top on the south side of the interstate.

The undersheriff reports the driver, a 44 year-old woman from Butte, was not wearing her seat belt, but survived the accident.

Smith says the passenger, a 47 year-old male from Morganton, North Carolina, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, but was pronounced deceased on scene.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, but Smith says alcohol and speed are both believed to be factors in the incident.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members.