The Custer County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after a one vehicle crash on Highway 59 on Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office says they received the 911 call around 8:31 p.m. The crash occurred around milepost 12.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, an 18-year-old male, died on the scene of injuries sustained in the crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

It is not known at this time whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Miles City Fire and Rescue, Custer County Rural Fire, Montana Highway Patrol and Custer County Sheriffs Office responded to the accident.