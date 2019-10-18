It's an early start to the flu season this year. The season usually runs from October through March.
This year confirmed cases in Montana started in mid-September.
Dr. Chris Baumert with Riverstone health says you shouldn't wait to get the flu shot.
He says getting the vaccine not only protects you but also those around you who can't get immunized against the flu.
Dr. Baumert says you can't get the flu from the vaccine because the virus in the vaccine are dead.
He says some people can feel ill after getting the vaccine and that can be a good thing.
He says it's helping the immune system practice for the actual virus.
If you think you have the flu, Dr. Baumert says you should see a healthcare provider and get tested.
He says symptoms can include body aches, a fever, a cough or a sore throat with a fever.