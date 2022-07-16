'This ranch is important to everybody:' Montana ranchers talk challenges of keeping ranch going generation after generation

LAVINA, Mont. - Fourth and fifth generation ranchers at JC Jensen Ranch in Lavina said keeping the family ranch going generation after generation requires good communication and some tough decisions.
The USDA estimates 70% of farmland will change hands in the next 20 years:
"An estimated 70 percent of U.S. farmland will change hands in the next 20 years, but many family operations do not have a next generation skilled in or willing to continue farming. If a farm or ranch family has not adequately planned for succession, it is likely to go out of business, be absorbed into ever-larger farming neighbors, or be converted to non-farm uses."
Fourth generation rancher Craig Jensen of JC Jensen Ranch in Lavina is familiar with the challenges of keeping the ranch in the family:
"It's an emotional struggle for families and an economic challenge, because farms and ranches are worth a lot of money to somebody," Jensen said. "And the thought of selling the ranch becomes a real focus. As you get into the third, fourth, fifth generation, the family has got to make some tough decisions."
Jensen said communication is really important:
"We had to have a lot of family meetings and discussions. And, ultimately, we had to come up with the thought that this ranch is important to everybody to stay part of the family. In that process, somebody has got to be the one that runs it. He's also got to be the one who owns it or he's not going to want to do it. It's too much work."
"If we were in the business for the money, we would have sold this place a long time ago," he added. "There's no better place to raise your family, teach a little work ethic."
Ranching is a family business at the JC Jensen Ranch where they raise calves. Craig and Kendy Jensen raised their kids on the ranch, the same way Craig was raised. Their son Cole graduated from Montana State in 2021 with a degree in ag business. He's back home to work on the ranch.
"We do about everything together," Cole Jensen said. "The brandings and the haying. Everyone gets in on it."
"I thought about doing something for a while, but, I don't know, Cole added. "I think I'd be working towards something for not very long just to come back here. So, I've got a head start."
"You don't get much better than this," Craig and Kendy's daughter Kirsten Jensen said. "It is peacefully quiet here."
Craig Jensen is already looking toward the future.
"Some of the biggest mistakes people make is owning and running their ranch until they get too old," he said. "Because right now at my age, I'm 55, and I'm still young compared to a lot of ranchers, but I'm already thinking about what the future of this place might be."
Craig Jensen said he and Kendy are still discussing what the future of the ranch will be.
Another challenge for the Jensen family is the weather.
"We've got four seasons of what we do," Craig Jensen said. "Spring is calving, summer is haying, fall is shipping and weaning and pre-conditioning and winter is feeding."
Craig Jensen said they harvested about 1/3 of the hay they needed last summer because of the drought. Then, a spring snowstorm came during calving this year.
"It was a struggle, but we had about 3 or 4 calves in our bathtub that we warmed up and saved them," Craig said.
"When you have some in the bathtub, and all of the sudden they come back to life," Cole Jensen said. "They're running and jumping around in the house. So, that makes it all worth it."
Speaking of the ranch, Craig Jensen said:
"Keep it in the family because it's worth a lot more than the money."