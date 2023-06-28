Weather Alert

.Thunderstorms today will be capable of producing heavy rainfall which may cause localized flash flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Crazy Mountains, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills, Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms may produce locally very heavy rain with 1 to 2 inch per hour rates possible. This rain combined with wet soils may lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. Areas that have seen heavy rain recently are most prone to experience flooding. Stay alert! - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&