Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BILLINGS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS: LOW HUMIDITIES, UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS WILL CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR. * AFFECTED AREA: IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT FIRE ZONES...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: IN CENTRAL MT...GOLDEN VALLEY...MUSSELSHELL...WHEATLAND. IN SOUTH CENTRAL MT...BIG HORN...CARBON...PARK...STILLWATER SWEET GRASS...YELLOWSTONE. IN SOUTHWEST MT...GALLATIN. * WIND: SOUTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH ALONG THE FOOTHILLS. * HUMIDITY: AS LOW AS 9 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES: HIGHS IN THE 80S. * COLD FRONT: ARRIVES IN THE EVENING, BRINGING A SHIFT TO GUSTY WEST WINDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY. PLEASE AVOID ACTIONS WHICH MAY CAUSE A SPARK. SECURE CHAINS ON VEHICLES AND DO NOT PARK OVER HIGH GRASS. USE EXTREME CAUTION WITH CIGARETTES. &&