The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming unveil their new STEM Mobile Learning Center
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Congratulations to the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, they received a $15,000 grant from Spectrum. The grant is part of a commitment to enhancing the spread of digital education across the country. The Girl Scouts also unveiled the brand new Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics or STEM Mobile Learning Center.
The STEM Learning Center will hit the road to provide a hands-on STEM learning experience to girls in rural and tribal communities.
Holding a few Engineering degrees herself, First Lady Susan Gianforte presented the girls with the $15,000 Digital Education check from Spectrum. She said the mobile learning center will have the ability to impact lives of the girls through their curiosity of STEM education.
Briana Rickman, Director of Fund Development for the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming said they have been working on this project for two years. Rickman added the Mobile Learning Center will be traveling to 70 cities across Montana and Wyoming all summer long to get girls interested in stem fields.
"There's kind of a stereotype that girls don't like to stem and are not into it as much as boys and we really want to break that stereotype, because girls love stem and we need more girls in STEM so it really just to pique their interest, and get them really excited about it." said Rickman
Two scouts, Reata Limpp and Isla Lillis said they are excited to share STEM education with other girls their age
"Engineering, Math, Science, Technology everything is in this van and we can teach them that with this van." said Limpp
"Oh, it feels great to have other girls just get to see something that probably hasn't been done before." Lillis said
The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming are looking forward to encouraging young girls everywhere.
Tags
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for all Montana counties, in effect until 900am 5/19/2023, due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke. This alert will be updated again at 900am 5/19/2023. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards, and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 900am Thursday, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Columbia Falls, Condon, Cut Bank, and Heart Butte are Unhealthy. As of 900am, Particulate levels in Eureka, Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Sidney, Superior, Thompson Falls, and Trout Creek are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 900am, Particulate levels in Arlee, Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Clearwater, Drummond, Great Falls, Lincoln, Lolo, Malta, Missoula, Philipsburg, Potomac, Rainy Lake, Rock Creek, Seeley Lake, Stevensville, White Sulphur Springs are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
Currently in Billings
67°
69° / 46°
5 PM
68°
6 PM
67°
7 PM
67°
8 PM
64°
9 PM
60°
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update on incident in Carbon County
- Shooting in Billings left victim in critical condition
- Man dies in crash during pursuit in Stillwater County
- Local restaurant Gusick's shifts operations
- Crews responding to injury accident near Alkali Creek Rd and Airport Rd
- Missing Billings man located
- Driver killed in crash on Grand Avenue
- Redevelopment continues for Gallatin Valley Mall
- Forsyth man admits to two separate assaults with weapons on Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation
- Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle cleanup begins
Videos
© Copyright 2023 KULR-8 2045 Overland Ave, Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.