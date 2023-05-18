BILLINGS, Mont. -- Congratulations to the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, they received a $15,000 grant from Spectrum. The grant is part of a commitment to enhancing the spread of digital education across the country. The Girl Scouts also unveiled the brand new Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics or STEM Mobile Learning Center.
 
The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming unveil their new STEM Mobile Learning Center
The STEM Learning Center will hit the road to provide a hands-on STEM learning experience to girls in rural and tribal communities.
 
Holding a few Engineering degrees herself, First Lady Susan Gianforte presented the girls with the $15,000 Digital Education check from Spectrum. She said the mobile learning center will have the ability to impact lives of the girls through their curiosity of STEM education.
 
 
 
Briana Rickman, Director of Fund Development for the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming said they have been working on this project for two years. Rickman added the Mobile Learning Center will be traveling to 70 cities across Montana and Wyoming all summer long to get girls interested in stem fields.
 
"There's kind of a stereotype that girls don't like to stem and are not into it as much as boys and we really want to break that stereotype, because girls love stem and we need more girls in STEM so it really just to pique their interest, and get them really excited about it." said Rickman
 
Two scouts, Reata Limpp and Isla Lillis said they are excited to share STEM education with other girls their age
 
"Engineering, Math, Science, Technology everything is in this van and we can teach them that with this van." said Limpp
 
"Oh, it feels great to have other girls just get to see something that probably hasn't been done before." Lillis said
 
The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming are looking forward to encouraging young girls everywhere.

Tags

Recommended for you