Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...124...125...126...127...128 129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 90-105. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. The presence of smoke may compound the heat impact on those who are vulnerable to respiratory distress. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. &&