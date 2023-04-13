  • Melanie Willardson

FROMBERG, Mont. - Ten months after historic flooding, a Fromberg woman said the effort to rebuild continues. 

"I was 12 when we bought this place. And it was, like I said, the 1908 farmhouse. A little bit of addition on it. Every little girl's dream. You've got horses. The barn... the barn out there is still the same barn. The root celler. Yeah, it's home. Been home for a long time."
 
"That was beautiful. I don't know any other word for it. It was an awful time. It was a horrible time. But everybody could laugh and help and smile. Many of these people I didn't know. They just showed up to help. They were doing some of the projects that nobody really wanted to do...pulling mud-laden carpet up."

Recommended for you