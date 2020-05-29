Sweet Grass Fest still on for June 26-27 with some changes due to COVID-19

BIG TIMBER- Organizers of the Sweet Grass Fest say the event is still on for June 26-27, although with some changes due to the coronavirus.
Executive Director of the Sweet Grass County Chamber Charli Smith said they are confident social distancing can be maintained because it's an outdoor festival. Vendors will be spaced at least 15 feet apart. And, the parade route will be lengthened.
Smith said, "I've been working with our local sheriff's department and we've come up with a solution. A lot of the congestion of people happens around the time of the parade. We are actually going to increase our parade route and alter it a little bit. That will add about five or six extra blocks on. That way, people can spread out and utilize the entire parade route."
Smith said there will be handwashing stations and hand sanitizer available at the festival.
Some things will have to be left out of Sweet Grass Fest, like the climbing wall and the bounce house for kids.
Ronda Johnston, an organizer of the rodeo, said the rodeo associated with Sweet Grass Fest is still on. Johnston said they are currently looking at seating capacity while considering state guidelines. Johnston said rodeo attendees can also expect to have their temperature taken at the entrance.
Smith said they will cancel the event if they need to in order to protect the community. She also said the event is an important source of revenue for area businesses.
She said, "We need to support our local businesses and this is a huge economic boost for our community."