Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham is taking to Facebook live to address a viral social media post, about a 19-year-old girl with down syndrome having to leave her high school due to aging out.
Last week’s Facebook post from the owner of a popular boutique in Billings, The Banyan Tree, asked the public to reach out to the district and ask them to allow her daughter to complete her education. The post alleges that Emily Pennington is not being allowed to attend her senior year at West High School.
Many people commented on the post, saying, “...This decision could negatively impact her future.”
During today’s livestream, Upham said he greatly appreciates and understands the concerns with the policy, but said he could not speak publicly about that case, citing confidentiality issues.
Instead, he used the time to discuss the way the district’s age-up policy works.
In 2004, Upham says the district adopted policy 2050 based on Montana laws; stating any student who turns 19 before September tenth is not eligible for the ANB funding.
ANB stands for average number belonging -- which determines how the school is funded.
But Upham also says -- SD2 schools try to help all students complete their schooling through education plans -- regardless of age or learning ability.
In the meeting Greg Upham mentions " we [staff and faculty] do our best to make sure that each student graduates -- that every student graduates. Whether they graduate off of being in high school for four or three years. If they are IDA students or students with special needs, they can graduate out of their IEP and some of our students graduate in less than four years, some of them graduate at four years...I just want to make sure that we do we do diligence in making sure that all of our students have the opportunity to graduate, even if students graduate by that 19-year-old rule or not."
Right now, we don’t know the specifics of this case and we are working on information.
We have reached out to the teen’s mother to get her reaction to the superintendent's comments, but have not heard back at this time. We will continue to follow developments on this story and update you on-air and online.