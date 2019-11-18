The results of a highly-anticipated federal study indicate lifestyle changes and medication are just as effective, as common invasive heart procedures like stents, for patients with stable heart disease.
The study examined more than 5,000 patients across 37 countries, focusing on people with ischemic heart disease, or, those whose coronary arteries are narrowed due to plaque build up.
The trial concluded surgeries often recommended when those patients complain of chest pain and tightness during exercise, may not be necessary.
Researchers discovered little difference between the groups when it came to major heart disease outcomes, such as heart attacks.
However, patients who had the surgical intervention reported more chest pain relief, than those who just took medications.