Winds have been breezy to gusty along the foothills Tuesday and are expected to increase, especially after midnight. Areas around Livingston and along I-90 are under a wind advisory and could see west to southwest wind gusts up to 60 mph. Big Timber to Judith Gap are expected to see wind gusts around 50-60 mph, with much of the south central and southeastern Montana looking at 25-35 mph wind gusts.
Strong Crosswinds Tuesday night & Wednesday
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.