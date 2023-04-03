MADAWASKA, Maine (AP) — Volunteers cut a big ol' circle in a frozen lake and set it in motion, claiming a world record in a category that few people know exists: The biggest ice carousel.
With a diameter of 1,776 feet — or 541 meters — the giant piece of ice estimated at 146,000 tons moved slowly like a Lazy Susan to hoots, hollers and high fives on Saturday.
Northern Maine Ice Busters had to cut through ice nearly 30 inches thick on a path painstakingly measured by survey crews to create a perfect circle measuring nearly six football fields across.
It's a laborious-but-fun way to provide entertainment during the long, cold winter, and it has turned into something of a rivalry in places like Finland, Minnesota and Maine. There's even a World Ice Carousel Association.
"It's a friendly competition," said John Mazo, media liaison for the Northern Maine Ice Busters.
On Saturday, it took a herculean effort to get the giant disk moving with 10 outboard boat engines, farm equipment driving oversized propellers, and a couple of wheeled vehicles, too, he said.
Chuck Zwilling, of Little Falls, Minnesota, was there to help. And he said he and his family and volunteers back home will create an even bigger one to keep the competition going.
But first, Zwilling said, he has to identify a lake that is large enough. Green Prairie Fish Lake, used for the previous record, is too small for 2,000-foot diameter ice disk that he envisions.
"It's the land of 10,000 lakes in Minnesota, so we have many options," he joked.
PHOENIX (AP) — A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found Monday morning, and it's partly thanks to Pokémon GO.
Michael Foster, 52, was playing the outdoor mobile game when he spotted the 15-foot (4.5-meter) spoon around 7 a.m. It was lying on the ground behind a fence that surrounds a Phoenix middle school baseball field, just 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the scene of the heist.
"The first thing I did was send a picture to my wife and I said, 'It's the spoon.' She said call the police," Foster told The Associated Press.
"I can confirm the Dairy Queen 'red spoon' was located and recovered this morning," Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email Monday.
Detectives are continuing to search for the suspects who took the spoon, he added. Police are encouraging the public to submit any tips.
A school maintenance man came over and pushed it over the fence to Foster, who handed it to Phoenix police.
"I set it down. They actually did the lifting after we got it over the fence," Foster said. "They strapped it to the top of a police cruiser."
Foster said nobody else was around and the school was just opening when he saw it.
"I did kind of look around and was like 'What?' One guy did finally come by and was like, 'Is that what I think it is?' Yeah, that's the spoon," Foster said.
The right-wing party led by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has pushed forward proposed new legislation which will punish the use of English and other foreign words in official communications with fines between €5,000 and €100,000.
The goal of the legislation, which has received wide condemnation in the country even by Italy's most renowned scholars of Italian linguistics and philology, the prestigious Accademia della Crusca, is "to defend and promote the Italian language" and protect the national identity, according to Meloni's party.
The new proposal, supported by Meloni, was introduced by Fabio Rampelli, a member of Italy's lower chamber of deputies. In a tweet pinned to his Twitter profile, the MP gives an example of the so-called "Anglomania" which will get Italian politicians and bureaucrats fined if the law is passed.
"In the lower chamber of deputies we speak Italian," Rampelli writes. "We continue our battle for the use of our language instead of English. We can't understand why we call 'dispenser' the automatic hand sanitizer dispenser."
Instead of using the word "dispenser" in English, Meloni's government would have officials use the much more wordy Italian expression: "dispensatore di liquido igienizzante per le mani."
The Italian language – like most other languages in Europe – has adopted many English terms in recent years, in part because these were terms indicating 'new' things which did not belong to the Italian tradition (computer, social media, smart working), in part because the English language often offers a more concise, snappier version of terms that in Italian would take quite a roundabout way to express.
In part, because for many the use of an English word even where an Italian term would do just fine – for example, in Italy it is common to refer to work meetings as "briefing" or use the word "deadline" in a professional environment – adds a touch of authority and internationalism.
According to the latest data, Treccani, the well-respected Italian-language encyclopaedia, currently contains 9,000 English words and 800,000 Italian words. Since 2000, the number of English words that have inserted themselves in the Italian language has grown by 773 percent.
The adoption of English words into the Italian language is an object of endless debate in Italy, where opinions are split between protecting the integrity of the national language and accepting that living languages are fluid and constantly evolving.
Meloni's new proposed legislation takes a strong stance into this debate, pushing for a conservative approach that intends to virtually ban English words from the public administration, schools and universities. Under the new law, "any (university) class that isn't specifically aimed at teaching a foreign language must be in Italian". Courses in foreign languages will only be justified when targeted to foreign students.
Anyone holding an office in public administration must have "written and oral knowledge and mastery of the Italian language."
According to the draft bill, the use of English words "demeans and mortifies" the Italian language and it's even worse now that the UK is no longer part of the European Union. The proposed legislation still needs to go up for parliamentary debate.
In 1883, what was believed to be a decorative crystal gemstone was cataloged and placed in the mineralogy collection at the Natural History Museum in London.
Found in central India, the agate, as it was called, was almost perfectly spherical, around 6 inches across and a light pink color.
Although beautiful, the stone was "not thought to hold much other significance," according to a March 29 news release from the Natural History Museum.
That was until Robin Hansen went to a mineral show.
Hansen, one of the curators of the mineralogy collection, traveled to France shortly after placing the museum's agate on display in 2018.
"While I was looking around the show, a dealer showed me an agatized dinosaur egg, which was spherical, had a thin rind, and dark agate in the middle," Hansen said in the release. "That was the lightbulb moment when I thought: 'Hang on a minute, that looks a lot like the one we've just put on display at the museum!'"
Hansen decided to talk to some dinosaur experts.
She spoke with paleontologists, and they agreed that the agate was the right size and shape to maybe be an egg, and the stone showed evidence that it had once been pressed against other spherical rocks, just like a clutch of eggs in a nest, the release said.
After a closer examination, the researchers saw that the agate was lined by a thin white layer, likely an eggshell.
"It was identified and cataloged correctly as an agate in 1883 using the scientific knowledge available at the time," Hansen said in the release. "It is only now that we have recognized that this specimen has something extra special — the agate has infilled this spherical structure, which turns out to be a dinosaur egg."
The egg's discovery
The egg was first collected sometime between 1817 and 1843 by a man named Charles Fraser who was living in India during that time, according to the release.
It means that the egg was collected "at least 80 years before dinosaur eggs were first scientifically recognised," the museum said.
Dinosaur eggshells weren't confirmed to still exist until 1923, according to the museum, when an entire nest was found in Mongolia.
It may have even been collected before the word 'dinosaur' existed, since the word wasn't defined until 1842, according to the museum.
The timing of the egg discovery means it may be the first dinosaur egg ever found — and they didn't even know it.
Based on the age of the egg, and where it was found, the paleontologists believe it belonged to a titanosaur, Earth's biggest dinosaur, the release said.
Life as a Titanosaur
Titanosaurs lived from 163.5 million years ago until around 66 million years ago, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, and could grow to heights of 85 feet, making them the largest terrestrial animal ever known.
In comparison to their large size as adults, their eggs were surprisingly small, as seen by the inches long agate from India.
"It seems really weird because these would've been huge animals," paleontologist Paul Barrett said in the release, "but what they were doing instead is laying a lot of eggs. Many living animals we know use this trade off, in which they either invest in a small number of larger eggs or a larger number of smaller eggs."
"It looks like titanosaurs adopted a strategy of laying large clutches of about 30 or 40 smallish eggs," he said.
Paleontologists also believe that dinosaurs regularly returned to volcanic regions to lay their eggs because it was warm, the release said.
"This would also help explain how the egg agate formed," the museum said. "It's possible that shortly after a titanosaur laid its eggs in the warm sands, a nearby volcano erupted."
The volcanic rock would have covered a dinosaur nest, and then it would have solidified, leaving the egg intake within the stone, according to the release. The embryo would have rotted away, and the water, which was full of silica, would have filled the space, eventually solidifying into the beautiful pink stone seen today.
Sixty million years later, it was dug up in India and brought to London.
The egg and other specimens are on display at the Natural History Museum in London as part of the "Titanosaur: Life as the Biggest Dinosaur" exhibit.
April 3 (UPI) -- The owner of a ramen noodle eatery in Japan said he is banning customers from using their phones in order to speed up seating times -- and preserve the integrity of the dish.
Kota Kai, owner and operator of Tokyo eatery Debu-chan, said he noticed the customers who waited the longest to dig into the bowls of ramen noodles placed in front of them tended to be watching YouTube videos on their phones.
Kai said he was concerned not only about customers tying up valuable seating space during peak hours, but about the way thin Hakata ramen noodles stretch out and are ruined after too many minutes in the soup.
The restaurant owner first pitched the idea of a smartphone ban on Twitter, and positive responses led to his enacting the policy.
Kai said he is not posting any signs about the phone ban, but he has started speaking to customers individually about keeping their phones put away during mealtime.
"I feel it's entertainment that is bound to include rules," Kai told CNN. "It's like, 'When in Rome, do as the Romans do.' Ramen is a form of entertainment."
Scientists have set a new record for the deepest fish ever caught on camera - as well as the deepest catch ever made.
The juvenile fish - a type of snailfish - was filmed swimming at 8,336m (27,349ft) in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, south of Japan.
The previous record - also a snailfish - was recorded at 8,178m (26,839ft) in the Pacific's Mariana Trench in 2017.
In the Japan Trench the team collected two fish in traps from 8,022m deep. These snailfish, Pseudoliparis belyaevi, were the first fish to be collected from depths great than 8,000m and have only ever been seen at a depth of 7,703m in 2008.
The Mariana Trench is home to the deepest point in any sea on earth at a maximum depth of approximately 10,935m (35,876ft).
But scientists leading the research in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench believe their discovery could be at - or close to - the maximum depth any fish can survive.
Professor Alan Jamieson, who is a researcher at the University of Western Australia in Perth, said he believes the fish can live at such depths in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench because of its slightly warmer waters.
He said: "We have spent over 15 years researching these deep snailfish; there is so much more to them than simply the depth, but the maximum depth they can survive is truly astonishing."
"In other trenches such as the Mariana Trench, we were finding them at increasingly deeper depths just creeping over that 8,000m mark in fewer and fewer numbers, but around Japan they are really quite abundant."
Though the fish filmed by researchers were not caught to be fully identified, scientists did trap snailfish slightly higher up at 8,022m (26,318ft) - another record.
Snailfish are found in oceans across the world, with more than 300 different species currently known, many of which live in shallow waters.
They are described as being tadpole-like in shape, with larger heads and slender bodies.
The species adapted to living in deeper waters can withstand the huge deep-sea pressure with the help of their gelatinous bodies.
Professor Jamieson, who is the founder of the Minderoo-UWA Deep Sea Research Centre, worked with a team from the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology on the two-month expedition, which began in September last year.
The expedition, which also involved looking at the Ryukyu trench, along the southeastern edge of Japan's Ryukyu Islands, is part of a 10-year study into the deepest fish populations in the world.
