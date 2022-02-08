The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - At approximately 4:50 am February 8, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a disturbance on Lathrop St in Clyde Park. The caller advised a male individual had been shot and the suspect fled the scene. Deputes responded and found a deceased male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Shortly after, the suspect involved was located and taken into custody. No danger to the public exists at this time. This is an active homicide investigation and I will update with more details as I can.
Sheriff Brad Bichler