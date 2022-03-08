The following is a release from ACLU Montana:
BILLINGS –The ACLU of Montana, the ACLU National, and the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) will be presenting oral arguments on the motions for preliminary injunction in the Western Native Voice v. Jacobsen case. Western Native Voice has been consolidated with two similar cases brought by the Montana Democratic Party and Montana Youth Action. The hearing will address all parties' motions for preliminary injunctions intended to stop the implementation of various voting restrictions passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature pending the outcome of the lawsuit.
ACLU-MT, ACLU, and NARF are challenging two new Montana laws that hinder Native American participation in the state’s electoral process. The first, HB 176, ends election-day registration, which reservation voters have relied upon to cast votes in Montana since 2005. The second, HB 530, blocks organized ballot collection, which is particularly important on remote rural reservations.
The Western Native Voice v. Jacobsen was brought on behalf of Western Native Voice and Montana Native Vote, Native American-led organizations focused on getting out the vote and increasing civic participation in the Native American community; and the Blackfeet Nation, Confederated Salish, and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation, Fort Belknap Indian Community, and Northern Cheyenne Tribe.
Oral arguments will be presented by Alex Rate from the ACLU of Montana representing the Western Native Voice v. Jacobsen case, Rylee Sommers-Flanagan with Upper Seven Law representing Montana Youth Action v. Jacobsen, and Matthew Gordon with Perkins Coie representing the Montana Democratic Party v. Jacobsen.
WHAT: Oral arguments on preliminary injunction in the consolidated cases of Western Native Voice v. Jacobsen, Montana Democratic Party v. Jacobsen, and Montana Youth Action v. Jacobsen.
WHO: Alex Rate, Legal Director, the ACLU of Montana; Rylee Sommers-Flanagan with Upper Seven Law and Matthew Gordon with Perkins Coie.
WHEN: Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 9:30 AM MT
WHERE: In-Person - 217 N. 27th Street, Billings, MT 59107
Online - Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 406 215 2097 Password: 2097
For more information about this case, https://www.aclumontana.org/en/cases/western-native-voice-v-jacobsen