MSUB sees spike in duel enrollment spring 2022

The following is a press release from Montana State University Billings:
MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings’ dual enrollment program saw a large increase in headcount this spring semester, with 1,025 high school students enrolled. This is a 14 percent increase from spring 2021 semester and the highest ever dual enrollment headcount for MSUB.
Dual enrollment students are current high school students, usually in grades 10-12. There are two types of courses students can take: High School Connections, which are MSUB courses taught in partner high schools by high school teachers. These courses earn students both high school and college credit. To teach High School Connection courses, high school teachers must obtain certification and be vetted by MSUB to teach college-level courses, which enhances the quality of education for all their students and strengthens their overall educational credentials. The other type of course is University Connections, which are college courses taught at MSUB’s university campus and at City College by college professors. High school students enroll in these in-person or online courses with current MSUB students.
“We are thrilled to see more high school students take an interest in dual enrollment courses,” said MSUB Provost Sep Eskandari. “Students are continuously realizing the tangible benefits of this program, which include career exploration and workforce development, college readiness, reducing the time to completing a college degree, and reducing the total cost of a college degree.” Recent dual enrollment student and high school graduate Dylan Edwards shares, “Dual Enrollment gave me the opportunity to start investing in college early. I have the study habits needed for college and feel more prepared for my future than I did before.”
MSUB offers dual enrollment courses at 16 partner high schools in Billings and the surrounding counties. Students from more distant areas of the state can take advantage of online courses offered through University Connections. The largest student population comes from Billings School District 2, with nearly 600 students currently enrolled. Scott Anderson, principal at the Billings Career Center emphasizes that “this partnership with MSUB shows the value of the collective impact on students, families, and our community. Getting students progressing through educational pathways that will result in quality of life and doing it in the most fiscally responsible way possible is good for everyone. It is something to be celebrated.”
MSUB’s Director of Dual Enrollment Kaili Payne conducts program outreach and awareness through in-person and virtual high school visits, high school counselor workshops, parent information sessions, and hosts special events for dual enrollment students. Payne notes that City College is holding a Transportation Expo on April 14, where the automotive dual enrollment students will have the opportunity to explore various transportation careers at local dealerships. City College also plans to host a Welding Expo at City College on April 29 where students can showcase their final projects and compete for prizes.
For more information about dual enrollment courses, contact Kaili Payne at kaili.payne@msubillings.edu and visit the dual enrollment website.