There is no denying the fact that billings is growing – with growth comes crime. In fact – billings is growing and with growth, comes crime. In fact – the city's crime map shows billings police have responded to 12 reports of stolen cars in the last week.
Thursday, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department was able to recover a stolen white GMC sierra after a high-speed chase that went from Lockwood and ended in billings around noon.
The sheriff's office says no arrest has been made at this time and no further information about the suspect was provided.
With motor vehicle theft trending in billings -- SGT. Harris Gillan with the sheriff's office shared some important reminders to prevent your car from being stolen.
“Ultimately do not leave your vehicle unattended. If you have one of those key fobs – like a push to start – just don’t leave anything in your car – that can start your car like another spare key visible and in plain view also. That would not be a good idea.
If you do find yourself in that unfortunate situation -- he recommends calling the non-emergency line at 406-657-8200 -- and if you witness your vehicle being stolen -- call 911 and give a description and a path of travel.