BILLINGS-
No snow in the forecast this week, but we know it’s coming again soon.
And if shoveling is the most exercise you get, there are some things doctors want you to know.
Billings Clinic Cardiologist Emily Hanson told me shoveling can lead to heart attacks, strokes, even blood pressure emergencies.
It’s why she said it’s so important to treat shoveling as any other exercise or workout.
It's why Billings Clinic partners each year with hardware stores around the Billings area to share that important health information. Each shovel at participating locations comes with a sticker detailing the symptoms of heart attack, and some of the more unknown signs.
"A lot of people describe it as a pressure tightness, or just a discomfort in your chest, neck or jaw. A lot times even the upper back. I think one of the biggest things to look out for is a lot of people do mistake these things for muscalar issues after being active, which I think is particularly tragic.
Since the program started five years ago, Billings Clinic has distributed more than 5,000 educational stickers at local hardware stores.