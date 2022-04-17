An area of high pressure will sit over much of the region Monday, bringing mild conditions with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday's temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 50s before a weak cold front tracks in, bringing gusts northwest winds and a couple of rain showers. There is a light chance for snow showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon another area of high pressure will move in with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures, in comparison to Tuesday afternoon.
Start to a New Week
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.