BILLINGS - The walls are finally up on the St. Jude Dream Home in the Legacy West subdivision. And tickets will soon go on sale for individuals vying for a chance to win the home. This year, the St. Jude Dream Home is located at Beringer and Rich Lane.

On Aug. 10, 6,800 tickets will go on sale for a chance to win this home. Tickets for the drawing will be $100, and all the proceeds will go right back to St. Jude for childhood cancer research.

The estimated 3,060 sq. ft. house is valued around $500,000 and has four bedrooms, two and half baths and a three car garage.

Lead Builder and Project Manager Doug Wild says he's happy to volunteer his time to build this home for St. Jude, and has a passion for helping the organization.

"They don't charge their patients anything at St. Jude. No one pays at all, not for lodging, not for travel, not for medical services or anything. It's really, pretty amazing," Wild said.

The winner of the home will be announced Oct. 14.