BILLINGS, MT - Tickets officially go on sale for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on April 2, 2020.
Due to Montana raffle regulations, tickets cannot be reserved with a credit card. Debit cards only.
Only 6,800 tickets will be sold. One lucky ticket buyer will win a house, renovated by Classic Design Homes, valued at approximately $275,000!
Once completed the home will be approximately 2,100 square feet with 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms and an open floor plan.
For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win a house, as well as other great prizes.
For more information on how you can reserve your ticket visit the Billings St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway page.