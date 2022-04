Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches, with mountains and foothills accumulations between 8 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The cold temperatures combine with the winds and snow could pose significant threat to young livestock. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&