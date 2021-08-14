Zac Crews becomes the latest Spartan to commit to Montana Grizzlies

Zac Crews kept the current trend alive on Saturday, announcing on twitter that he is the latest Sentinel Spartan to commit to play for Montana Grizzlies football.

Missoula Sentinel's state championship team in 2020 sent four Spartans to play for the Grizzlies this fall. TJ Rausch, Soren Syvrud, Geno Leonard, and Jace Klucewich all made their commitments to stay in Missoula.

The Grizzlies now have five in-state commitments from the 2022 class.

Crews is one of the most highly-touted recruits in the Treasure State's 2021 class. This summer he was in talks with FBS schools Boise State and Fresno State, Sacramento State, North Dakota State, among others. Crews was recruited to the Grizzlies as a defensive end. He started for the Spartans at tight end and defensive end in 2020.