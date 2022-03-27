RED LODGE- Since 1988, Eagle Mount has helped individuals with disabilities in the Billings area "embrace life without limits."

"Eagle Mount is a place that individuals can come and recreate throughout the year that is an outlet for parents and they can just come and have fun and socialize, meet new people," said Adaptive Program Director Rachel Hevron.

Landon Phelps started ski lessons with Eagle Mount when he was six years old. Today, he's a lift operator at Red Lodge Mountain.

"We're all kind of one big family here and we might not get the best snow, but when we do it's a blast and even when we don't it's still fun, Phelps said.

He said learning to ski has been a blessing and he hasn't missed a weekend on the mountain ever since. Phelps said the instructors with Eagle Mount cater to anyone with physical or intellectual disabilities.

"It's a one on one so you're with the same ski instructor every week or every time you come up, so they work with you and they're real understanding," he said.

Hevron said Landon is a perfect example of what they hope to achieve through all 13 of their year-round programs.

"Landon is a success story because he can come, and everyone knows him and still participate and instruct and be there, but he is also making moves in the community," she said.

In the program at Red Lodge Mountain, progress means something different for everybody. Hevron says it could be something as small as getting a kid to put on their boots, to helping someone develop a passion for skiing.

"Saturday mornings right now I have someone from never ever last season to now he's on the chairlifts and he just loves it and never thought he would... He loves it and it's very rewarding to have them, the ones that want to learn and progress, there's nothing like it your heart just gets happy," said Catherine Widenhofer, a volunteer ski instructor at Eagle Mount for ten years.

"It's just amazing to watch, they light up they get very excited when they accomplish something, and we have a very dedicated volunteer staff that you know we're up here five days a week most of us," she said.

Volunteers are the heart of the program, and if it's recreation in the summer or the winter, Eagle Mount is ready to put your time to good use.

"The volunteers are the heart of this program, and we love volunteers, we need volunteers if you can ski, walk we need volunteers for all our programs. You will get more out of it then you realize you are putting into it so be a volunteer and have fun with us," said Lee Stevenson.