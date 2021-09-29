The Hardin volleyball team is one bringing plenty of excitement, flare, and confidence to any arena they walk in.

However, something they don't have a lot of is experience, after graduating eight seniors ahead of their 2021 campaign.

"There's only two returners from last year but you wouldn't able to tell. With all the freshman and everyone on the team, we just want to win so bad and you can tell. Just the way we play, the way we practice we are really hungry," said sophomore Aubrey Nedens.

Head Coach Sarah Passes added, "We lost a lot of seniors but I think we definitely laid the foundation for what's to come. The girls have been hungry, working in the gym trying to get to that state title match on Saturday."

One of the Bulldogs' seniors is Jessica Kehler, who was on last year's squad that finished in third at state. Last year, she learned from the seniors on the roster. Now, she is the one underclassmen look to for guidance.

"As two seniors we really have to step up. Last year there was eight but now it's big shoes to fill. Its hard some days but we're doing our best," said Kehler.

Kehler and the Bulldogs will look to make another run at a state championship after falling to Billings Central in last year's semifinals.