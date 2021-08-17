On Thursday, the Yellowstone River Roundup returns to MontanaFair, and this week the PRCA rodeo will most certainly take on a new look as it heads inside First Interstate Bank Arena .

Ten years ago, MontanaFair was at a crossroads with its annual NRA rodeo and bull riding events. Attendance was lacking, the event was flat and MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher and staff was looking for something new.

That something became the Yellowstone River Roundup, a PRCA sanctioned event. It quickly gained traction with both financial backing and the support of the local rodeo community and became a reality surpassing just about everyone's expectations .

The rodeo is in many ways a perfect storm. It boasts a great stock contractor in Ike Sankey. The timing is perfect for cowboys chasing a spot in the NFR Finals, and it celebrated the lure of pro rodeo outside in the MetraPark grandstands .

"The pictures all included Sacrifice Cliff and the Yellowstone river. It was all about location," said MetraPark GM Bill Dutcher .

But this year of course will be different. The grandstands have been leveled which begs the question... Where and how will the rodeo continue? In fact, this week may be bigger and better than ever. The only difference is it will be moved indoors to First Interstate Bank Arena .

"It will be fantastic. Tickets available Thursday, Friday, Saturday night at 7, and you can go to the fair from noon to midnight, there's a lot of value in this," said Dutcher.

Three performances this week on Thursday through Saturday with a total purse exceeding a hundred thousand dollars, making it one of the largest rodeos in the state .