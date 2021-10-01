Editor's note: MSUB Release.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Rolling as a pack along the tight turns and grassy hills of the Anaconda Hills Golf Course, the Montana State University Billings men’s cross country team swept the top three at the Providence Open on Friday afternoon.

The course featured over 400 feet of elevation gain throughout the 8-kilometer distance, making it one of the slower and more difficult courses in the state. Not only that, the Providence Open had one of the smaller entry lists of the season, making it an opportune time for the team to pack up with Jordi Peiro and Jackson Bailey – both of whom made their 8K debuts.

“The men did a great job packing it up for the first three miles and they really got after it the last two,” MSUB head cross country coach Jonathan Woehl said. “The goal going into it was to work on pack running. Mission accomplished.”

Early on, the men’s pack wasn’t baited into following a pair of Providence runners, who took out the first mile aggressively on their home course. After going through the first mile at around a 5:45 split, the Yellowjackets moved their way up towards the leaders. As the race thinned out near the 3-kilometer mark, the ‘Jackets overtook a pair of individuals from Rocky Mountain College and Dawson County Community College before setting their sights on the leaders.

With six kilometers to go, MSUB took control of the race. Every man was for themselves: Jessop took the lead, Ackerman was on his hip and Bryant Edgerton was close behind as the Yellowjackets cruised into the chute to finish 1-2-3. Jessop finished in 29:12.0, Ackerman ran a 29:20.6 and Edgerton completed the race in 29:25.6.

Peiro was the fourth ‘Jacket to finish the race, crossing the line in sixth with a 29:55.7. Bailey rounded out the team’s finishers in 12th.

THE RUNDOWN

Carson Jessop’s first-place finish was the first of his collegiate career.

Ase Ackerman has finished in the top five in all three races this season.

MSUB was the only full scoring men’s team.

Rocky Mountain College was the only full scoring women’s team; they were led by Sarah Paquet’s winning 5K time of 19:53.60.

THE BUZZ: Carson Jessop was named the St. Vincent Healthcare Athlete of the Week for his first collegiate cross country win.

UP NEXT: Both MSUB cross country teams will co-host the Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bear Cross Country Invitational on Friday, Oct. 6. The women will run a 5K at 11 a.m., then the men’s 8K will follow at 11:45. A link to live results can be found on the cross country teams’ schedule pages at msubsports.com.