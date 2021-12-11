It's been a little chilly in Las Vegas during this week's National Finals Rodeo, but it was hot in the Thomas and Mack Center as Montana and Wyoming, loud and proud for their cowboys in pursuit of gold buckles.

Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress entered the night with the average lead in saddle bronc and within striking distance of the world title. On Saturday, Cress wins the average title for the third time of his career after riding Flirtatious to 87 points. That was topped by Stetson Wright, who tied an area record with 93 points as he secures the world championship. Wright won the all-around earlier this week for the third time, and wins his first gold buckle in Saddle Bronc.

Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks, competing through a broken foot, posted an 89.5 on Onion Ring to take second in the average, fourth in the world. Melstone's Sage Newman concluded his first NFR with an 83.5 point ride on Tokyo Bubbles. The rookie finish in 11th in Las Vegas.

Edgar's Parker Breding also led the average entering the final night in Las Vegas. The second generation bull rider was battling with Josh Frost and Frost won the battle on Saturday. Breding is knocked off before he could record a scoring ride. Frost followed it up with a 92-point ride on Top Shelf to win the round and the NFR average. Sage Kimzey capped off the 2021 Super Bowl of Rodeo with an 88-point ride to win his seventh bull riding world title.

Breding finishes a $134,000 stretch in Las Vegas second in the average, fourth in the world on six head.

In tie-down roping, Haven Meged has lit the Thomas and Mack on fire in the back half of ten nights of rodeo. Meged entered Friday with two round wins in the last four nights, moving him up to third in the world. On Friday, Meged got it done in 8.5 seconds. After five strong nights in a row to conclude the rodeo, Meged finished second in the average, and second in the world.

In bareback, Kaycee Feild of Utah was seeking a record sixth world championship. 89.5 points on New Scarlet was enough for him to get the job done, edging Jess Pope who won the average for the second straight year after a 92 point ride on Saturday night.

Stevensville's Richmond Champion finished in eighth, Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett finished ninth in the world after placing fifth in his final round in Las Vegas.

Will Lummus won Round 10 and won the average title in steer wrestling. Finishing as the world champion in Las Vegas was Tyler Waguespack, who finished third on Saturday, but it was enough as he brought home his third gold buckle with $289,790 earned this season.

Clay and Chase Tryan, along with their partners in team roping were both out of the money on Saturday. Header Clay Tryan finishes sixth, heeler out of Helena, Chase, finished 15th. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira win the world in team roping for the first time in their careers.

Lisa Lockhart had one of her best rides of the week on Saturday night in barrel racing. She got third place money with a time of 13.60 seconds. Amanda Welsh of Gillette, WY was out of the money at 13.74 seconds.

Jordon Briggs finished sixth in Round 10, enough to win the average and push her past Hailey Kinsel for her first world championship.