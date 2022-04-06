Laramie, Wyo. (April 6, 2022) -- The University of Wyoming and the University of Connecticut athletics departments announced on Wednesday that the two schools have agreed to a two-game, home-and-home series that will be played in Laramie, Wyo., on Aug. 29, 2026, and in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 15, 2029.

Wyoming and UConn played each other in football for the first time in the 2021 season, with the Cowboys coming away with a 24-22 road victory over the Huskies. UConn is currently one of only seven Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams that is not aligned with a football conference and plays football as an independent.

Wyoming’s 2026 non-conference schedule will now feature three non-conference home games on Aug. 29 vs. UConn, on Sept. 5 vs. North Texas and on Sept. 12 vs. Northern Colorado. The Pokes’ lone non-conference road game in 2026 is scheduled at Central Michigan on Sept. 19.

In 2029, the Cowboys road game at UConn on Sept. 15 will follow Wyoming’s home opener vs. the University of California Bears of the Pac-12 Conference on Sept. 8. UW’s other non-conference game scheduled in 2029 will be on the road at UTEP on Sept. 29.

The Cowboys are scheduled to kick off the upcoming 2022 season on Aug. 27 at Illinois followed by the home opener versus Tulsa on Sept. 3.

Tickets to the 2022 University of Wyoming Football season may be purchased online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets, by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu, by calling (307) 766-7220 or by stopping by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium on Willett Drive and North 19th Street in Laramie.

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. Wyoming home games are listed in CAPS and bold. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

University of Wyoming

Future Football Schedules

(As of April 2022)

2022

Date Opponent

Aug. 27 at Illinois

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 17 AIR FORCE*

Sept. 24 at BYU

Oct. 1 SAN JOSE STATE*

Oct. 8 at New Mexico*

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 UTAH STATE*

Oct. 29 at Hawai’i*

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 at Colorado State*

Nov. 19 BOISE STATE*

Nov. 26 at Fresno State*

Dec. 3 Mountain West Championship Game

*Mountain West Conference games

2023

Date Opponent

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16 at Texas

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

2024

Date Opponent

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 7 IDAHO

Sept. 14 BYU

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE

2025

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 at Akron

Sept. 6 CAL POLY

Sept. 13 UTAH

Sept. 20 at Colorado

2026

Date Opponent

Aug. 29 UCONN

Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 12 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 19 at Central Michigan

2027

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 at Utah

Sept. 11 SOUTHERN UTAH

Sept. 18 at North Texas

Sept. 25 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2028

Date Opponent

Sept. 2 IDAHO STATE

Sept. 9 AKRON

Sept. 16 at Texas Tech

Sept. 23 UTEP

2029

Date Opponent

Sept. 8 CALIFORNIA

Sept. 15 at UConn

Sept. 29 at UTEP

2030

Date Opponent

Sept. 14 at Arizona

2031

Date Opponent

No games yet scheduled

2032

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 at California

2033

Date Opponent

Sept. 17 ARIZONA

All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.