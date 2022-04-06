Laramie, Wyo. (April 6, 2022) -- The University of Wyoming and the University of Connecticut athletics departments announced on Wednesday that the two schools have agreed to a two-game, home-and-home series that will be played in Laramie, Wyo., on Aug. 29, 2026, and in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 15, 2029.
Wyoming and UConn played each other in football for the first time in the 2021 season, with the Cowboys coming away with a 24-22 road victory over the Huskies. UConn is currently one of only seven Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams that is not aligned with a football conference and plays football as an independent.
Wyoming’s 2026 non-conference schedule will now feature three non-conference home games on Aug. 29 vs. UConn, on Sept. 5 vs. North Texas and on Sept. 12 vs. Northern Colorado. The Pokes’ lone non-conference road game in 2026 is scheduled at Central Michigan on Sept. 19.
In 2029, the Cowboys road game at UConn on Sept. 15 will follow Wyoming’s home opener vs. the University of California Bears of the Pac-12 Conference on Sept. 8. UW’s other non-conference game scheduled in 2029 will be on the road at UTEP on Sept. 29.
The Cowboys are scheduled to kick off the upcoming 2022 season on Aug. 27 at Illinois followed by the home opener versus Tulsa on Sept. 3.
Tickets to the 2022 University of Wyoming Football season may be purchased online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets, by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu, by calling (307) 766-7220 or by stopping by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium on Willett Drive and North 19th Street in Laramie.
Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. Wyoming home games are listed in CAPS and bold. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
University of Wyoming
Future Football Schedules
(As of April 2022)
2022
Date Opponent
Aug. 27 at Illinois
Sept. 3 TULSA
Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 17 AIR FORCE*
Sept. 24 at BYU
Oct. 1 SAN JOSE STATE*
Oct. 8 at New Mexico*
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 UTAH STATE*
Oct. 29 at Hawai’i*
Nov. 5 BYE
Nov. 12 at Colorado State*
Nov. 19 BOISE STATE*
Nov. 26 at Fresno State*
Dec. 3 Mountain West Championship Game
*Mountain West Conference games
2023
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH
Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 16 at Texas
Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE
2024
Date Opponent
Aug. 31 at Arizona State
Sept. 7 IDAHO
Sept. 14 BYU
Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE
2025
Date Opponent
Aug. 30 at Akron
Sept. 6 CAL POLY
Sept. 13 UTAH
Sept. 20 at Colorado
2026
Date Opponent
Aug. 29 UCONN
Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS
Sept. 12 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 19 at Central Michigan
2027
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 at Utah
Sept. 11 SOUTHERN UTAH
Sept. 18 at North Texas
Sept. 25 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
2028
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 IDAHO STATE
Sept. 9 AKRON
Sept. 16 at Texas Tech
Sept. 23 UTEP
2029
Date Opponent
Sept. 8 CALIFORNIA
Sept. 15 at UConn
Sept. 29 at UTEP
2030
Date Opponent
Sept. 14 at Arizona
2031
Date Opponent
No games yet scheduled
2032
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 at California
2033
Date Opponent
Sept. 17 ARIZONA
All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.