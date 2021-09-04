With under a minute to go, Sean Chambers found Treyton Welch 21-yards down the middle for a touchdown, putting the Cowboys up 18-16 with 47 seconds to play.

It would end up being the game winning score as Wyoming held off Montana State 19-16 on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Montana State led most of the game in Laramie. In the first half, an interception by Jeffrey Manning set up the Bobcats in the redzone. On the ensuing drive, Matthew McKay found Lance McCutcheon in the endzone to put the 'Cats up a touchdown.

Wyoming was held to a field goal late in the first half and trailed Montana State 7-3 at the break.

That score would hold until the fourth quarter. Wyoming's Xazavian Holliday capped off an eight play, 52-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Pokes up, 9-7.

The Bobcats, who were a three touchdown underdog entering the contest responded with a 53-yard field goal from Blake Glessner to go back on top. Cowboys responded with four minutes remaining in the game with another field goal by John Hoyland to regain the lead, 12-10.

The final two minutes would be filled with plenty of drama. Montana State drove down the field at War Memorial in a drive spanning 75 yards in just five plays. a McKay pass to Treyton Pickering from 1-yard out gave Montana State a 16-12 advantage after a failed 2-point conversion.

Sean Chambers would get a chance to lead his team to victory and did just that. Chambers led the Pokes in a 75-yard drive capped off by the 21-yard TD pass to Welch.

Montana State did get a chance to level the game. Isiah Ifanse, who rushed for 103 yards in the matchup, got down to the Wyoming 40-yard-line on a ten yard rush. Ifanse was brought down in-bounds after picking up the first and officials decided the clock had run out.

McKay was 19-28 for 200 yards and 2 TD's for Montana State. Chambers led Wyoming with 196 yards through the air, completing 15-26 attempts with one TD and one interception.