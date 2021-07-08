Editor's note: University of Wyoming Release.

Laramie, Wyo. (July 8, 2021) -- The University of Wyoming and the University of Colorado athletics departments announced on Thursday that the two Front Range schools will play each other in football on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The contract is a single-game contract.

The last time the two teams played was in 2009 in Boulder. The series between the two schools dates back to Nov. 10, 1900, when they first played a game at Colorado. The last victory on the field for the Cowboys was in 1982, when the Pokes won 24-10 at Folsom Field.

Wyoming’s 2025 non-conference schedule will feature two games against Pac-12 Conference opponents. In addition to the Sept. 20 game at CU, Wyoming will host the Utah Utes in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 13. UW is scheduled to kick off the 2025 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Cal Poly.

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.