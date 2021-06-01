The strong play on the golf course continues for Billings Golfer Garrett Woodin.

On Monday, the MSUB Yellowjacket won his second straight Barnett Memorial Golf Tournament Title at the Missoula Country Club. Woodin took the event by two strokes .

This is the latest standout performance by the former Billings West golfer. He recently became the first men's golfer in MSUB program history to compete at the NCAA DII Championships in Florida.

Woodin finished 23rd in the three day tournament among a pack of more than 80 golfers.