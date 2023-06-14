BILLINGS--From the town of Wolf Point came our next Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee Lynn Ahrens.

Ahrens was a two-sport standout in high school and surrounded by great athletes. During his junior year, the Wolf Point basketball team, led by the legendary Willie Weeks, won the Big 32-state championship after defeating Great Falls in double overtime.

That said, it was football that Ahrens carried forward into college. He was recruited by Eastern Montana College Head Coach Bob Lee. Ahrens played four years with the Yellowjackets as a tight end. He also borrowed on his ability to play basketball and filled a roster spot for the Yellowjacket basketball team under head coach Mike Harkins, who was short a big man due to injuries.

During his junior year, Ahrens was beginning to catch the eye of NFL scouts, in particular Gill Brandt from the Dallas Cowboys. In 1973, Ahrens was drafted in the 12th round by the San Diego Chargers. At the time, the team wanted Ahrens as an offensive tackle, and offered a $500 signing bonus.

While in camp at San Diego, the Edmonton Eskimos called and offered him three times that amount--$1,500 to play for Edmonton and better yet, keep him at tight end.

Ahrens was cut later that year, returning to Eastern Montana College to finish his degree. As it turns out, his true calling was teaching. He landed in Sunburst, where he spent the next three decades as a coach and a teacher. At Sunburst, Lynn coached football, girls' basketball, and even started the school's volleyball program, going on to win a state title.

After retiring in 2004, Lynn went on to become a full-time Canadian Border Guard for the next 15 years and was part of one of the largest drug busts on the border at the time.

He's been married to his wife, Lana, for 38 years, and they have two children, Jerri and Janae. Lynn Ahrens now enjoys fishing and spending time with his five grandchildren.

Lynn Ahrens. Inductee into the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.