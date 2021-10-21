BILLINGS - In quarterfinal play this Friday, the Broncs will try and do something no team in the state has been able to do this year, defeat Missoula Hellgate.

The Broncs squeaked by crosstown rival Billings Skyview in the first-round of the playoffs thanks to a 61st minute goal from Nathan Cullingsworth. Their next task is a daunting one as they will travel to Missoula to play the 13-0-2 Spartans at 5 p.m.

While no team has been able to defeat the Knights this year, the Broncs believe they have what it takes to beat the Knights and keep their season alive.

"Last year we were undefeated all season and lost in the second round so we plan on doing that to them.," says Dylan Hall. Nathan Cullingworth adds "it takes everybody believing we're gonna win it. Some people get nervous, its a big game, maybe people think we won't win it but I promise you man if you believe you can win it. Sports is filled with underdogs winning and its no different."