BILLINGS - Eastern AA volleyball is expected to be loaded this year with Great Falls CMR returning a lot of their key starters, Billings West is primed to take another leap but perhaps the most experienced of all the teams is Billings Skyview.

The Falcons finished 3rd in the east last season and lost to Bozeman at home in the opening round of the postseason. Head coach Stormy Siemion enters her second season in charge of the program and a big focus for Siemion in her second season is changing the Falcons mentality.

Last season was an up and down year for Skyview, at times they played like the best team in the state and others, the energy and focus just wasn't there. The Falcons say that's been the focus this offseason, creating and bringing a winning mentality everyday.

"Honestly we have really been focusing on that in conditioning and stuff those last few reps in conditioning going harder in those and finishing the way we started and just really working on finishing each game," says senior Brooke Berry.

The Falcons should know what it takes as they return 10 seniors on the roster, making them possibly the most experienced team in the state. This wise bunch has played together since 8th grade and they believe they've put in the time the past few seasons to see their hard work pay off.

"I don't know how to put it, it's easier to play with someone you've known for so long it's really comfortable a comfortable environment to be able to grow together," adds Jordan Olson.

The Falcons started their season by defeating Butte 3-2.