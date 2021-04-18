'Why not us?' Bucs ready to make some noise in national tournament
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Comments
- Spencer Martin
Why not us?
That's the motto for Dawson CC Men's Basketball as they prepare to play in the NJCAA National Tournament.
"In a year like this where it's wide open and anybody can win it my comment to them is "Why not us?" Somebody has got to win it, "Why not us?" said DCC Head Coach, Joe Peterson.
Lets take a look at some reasons why the Bucs could make some noise in Hutchinson, Kansas.
First, the Buccaneers enter the tournament with 23 wins, the most in the country.
"We just play hard, play defense with passion and teamwork," said the team's leading scorer, Michael Jok.
Riley Spoonhunter added, "We haven't shown everybody what we can really do out there and that's our goal in nationals is putting together a full forty minutes."
The second reason, Dawson's defensive mentality.
Peterson said, "We're going to do what we do. We will press, get into people, trap, make some turnovers and hold teams to low field goal percentages. If we do that and make a few buckets I think we'll have a good shot at it."
Dawson's opponents have shot below 40% from the field this season, and averaged less than 70 points a game. That takes us to our third reason. The Bucs have bought in to Peterson's program, and they've created a balanced attack that puts the team first.
"Everybody is buying into the system. It doesn't matter if you play a lot, a little everyone has the same mindset and just compete," said DCC Guard Jajuan Tot.
It's a once in a lifetime experience for the entire program. That includes their fans in Glendive, who will be cheering them on in Kansas, like they have all season long .
Dawson plays on Tuesday at 9 AM MT against Indian River State .
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and use caution while driving. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Carroll College falls to Morningside 55-0 in NAIA Football Playoffs
- NCAA releases statement on transgender athletes
- Browning's Spoonhunter, Huntley's Bouchard part of 'special' experience with DCC
- Brian Holsinger Announced as Next Lady Griz Head Coach
- Billings Skyview softball postpones three games with health and safety concerns
- Billings Senior standout Junior Bergen shifts commitment from Montana State to Montana
- Belief and trust key for Lady Pioneers in national tournament
- 'This is a once in a lifetime experience.' MCC women bring tight bond to the national stage
- Carroll College upsets College of Idaho, secures automatic bid to NAIA Playoffs
- Dawson prepares for first national tournament appearance in program history
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.