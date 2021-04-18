Why not us?

That's the motto for Dawson CC Men's Basketball as they prepare to play in the NJCAA National Tournament.

"In a year like this where it's wide open and anybody can win it my comment to them is "Why not us?" Somebody has got to win it, "Why not us?" said DCC Head Coach, Joe Peterson.

Lets take a look at some reasons why the Bucs could make some noise in Hutchinson, Kansas.

First, the Buccaneers enter the tournament with 23 wins, the most in the country.

"We just play hard, play defense with passion and teamwork," said the team's leading scorer, Michael Jok.

Riley Spoonhunter added, "We haven't shown everybody what we can really do out there and that's our goal in nationals is putting together a full forty minutes."

The second reason, Dawson's defensive mentality.

Peterson said, "We're going to do what we do. We will press, get into people, trap, make some turnovers and hold teams to low field goal percentages. If we do that and make a few buckets I think we'll have a good shot at it."

Dawson's opponents have shot below 40% from the field this season, and averaged less than 70 points a game. That takes us to our third reason. The Bucs have bought in to Peterson's program, and they've created a balanced attack that puts the team first.

"Everybody is buying into the system. It doesn't matter if you play a lot, a little everyone has the same mindset and just compete," said DCC Guard Jajuan Tot.

It's a once in a lifetime experience for the entire program. That includes their fans in Glendive, who will be cheering them on in Kansas, like they have all season long .

"Just can't say enough about the support of Glendive the whole community, what they've done to rally around this team and athletics it's just a special place. Our players recognize that know that and it makes DCC such a special place for any student that comes here, because we have such a great community and family feel at the college and around here."