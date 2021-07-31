Whitefish's Nicole Heavirland, USA Women's Rugby finish sixth

Whitefish rugby player Nicole Heavirland's journey at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics concluded Saturday as the U.S. women's rugby team fell to Australia.

The Eagles played Australia for fifth place on Saturday, hoping to end their tournament with a win. Instead, the Australian defense was too much as the U.S. lost 17-7.

Heavirland did convert after the lone try of the day by the United States .

The Whitefish native played in all six matches of the tournament in Tokyo, scoring 22 points in all by converting on 11 of 13.

This is the second time women's rugby sevens has been featured in the Olympics. Heavirland was on the reserve roster for the 2016 games in Rio.