LOS ANGELES- Whitefish native and Team USA Hockey player Jake Sanderson has cleared COVID protocols and is headed to Beijing according to a report from Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald.

The report says Sanderson produced negative tests on four consecutive days and will now be able to join his teammates, who are already in China.

Sanderson currently plays hockey at the University of North Dakota, and was a captain on the U.S. World Junior Championships team this past winter that won a gold medal for Team USA.

Team USA's first Olympics match is scheduled for 6:10 a.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 10 against China. Sanderson will likely not play in that contest.

The team then plays again on Friday against Canada and on Sunday against Germany. The knockout round begins next Monday.