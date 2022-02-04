LOS ANGELES- Whitefish native and Team USA Hockey player Jake Sanderson is stuck in COVID protocols and was not able to travel with the team to Beijing.

In a release from USA Hockey, the team arrived early Friday morning in Beijing after leaving Los Angeles on February 2. 22 players and most staff were part of the group traveling from California, but Sanderson was not able to join.

While he is currently in COVID protocol in Los Angeles, USA Hockey said they expect Sanderson to join the team next week. Andy Miele and Steve Kampfer are also in protocol, but the pair is in Beijing.

Sanderson currently plays hockey at the University of North Dakota, and was a captain on the U.S. World Junior Championships team this past winter that won a gold medal for Team USA.

Team USA's first Olympics match is scheduled for 6:10 a.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 10 against China.