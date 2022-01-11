A day after slopestyle skier Maggie Voisin qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, another Whitefish native appears to have booked their ticket to Beijing.

Whitefish hockey player Jake Sanderson has accepted his invite to join the U.S. Olympic team according to a report from NBC Sports.

It's a history moment for U.S. Hockey, as Sanderson, along with two others, will become the first teens to play for the United States in thirty years.

The NHL decided to withdraw from the 2022 games, giving young players an opportunity to compete in the Olympics. Sanderson currently plays at the University of North Dakota.

While Sanderson said in the report he has accepted the invite, USA Hockey, or any other national team, has not yet confirmed any inclusion of players on its Olympic roster.



Sanderson was a part of the U.S. junior team that won a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championships in Canada last winter.

He was also the fifth pick overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, selected by Ottawa.