A day after slopestyle skier Maggie Voisin qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, another Whitefish native appears to have booked their ticket to Beijing.
Whitefish hockey player Jake Sanderson has accepted his invite to join the U.S. Olympic team according to a report from NBC Sports.
It's a history moment for U.S. Hockey, as Sanderson, along with two others, will become the first teens to play for the United States in thirty years.
The NHL decided to withdraw from the 2022 games, giving young players an opportunity to compete in the Olympics. Sanderson currently plays at the University of North Dakota.
Sanderson was a part of the U.S. junior team that won a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championships in Canada last winter.