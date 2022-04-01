BILLINGS, Mont. - Although Montana indoor football has been known by many names- the Thunderbolts, Mavericks, Wolves... there's one name that stands above the rest, the Outlaws.

Here's everything you need to know about the triumphant return of Montana's favorite indoor team.

The last time we saw indoor football action in Billings, was in 2016 as the Wolves in the Indoor Football League, which coincidentally, is the same place the Outlaws won the IFL's first championship. The Outlaws are 3x indoor champions and looking to get their 4th title in a 3rd different league, the Champions Indoor Football League.

Founded in 2014, the CIF is known more as a "Midwest-based" indoor league, with efforts to expand westward.

Cue the return of the Outlaws.

Going into its seventh season, the CIF consists of 8 teams, the Sioux City Bandits, Salina Liberty, Southwest Kansas Storm, Topeka Tropics, Wyoming Mustangs, Rapid City Marshalls, Billings Outlaws and the reigning champion, Omaha Beef.

Wyoming, Rapid City and Billings are all part of the recent expansion for the league that's trying to keep up with the Outlaws' former home, the Indoor Football League.

Wyoming made its debut last season and saw instant success with attendance and ticket sales as a brand-new team, and now with an already established fan base and market, the CIF hopes to capture more success out west by resurrecting the beloved Outlaws.

For those looking to attend or tune into Outlaws games, there are a few things you should know about how this game is played.

It's eight-man football played on a turf field 50 yards in length, plus endzones, and 85 feet wide, about 30 yards, surrounded by four-foot-tall padded walls called "dasher boards.” The goalposts are 10 feet wide, about half of NFL posts, and unlike its more well-known predecessor, the Arena Football League, indoor football doesn't have rebound nets surrounding the goalposts. This means indoor football is a more "fundamental style" of football you're used to seeing.

Touchdowns are still worth six points as well as PATs worth one, two for successful conversions, and field goals worth three. Safeties are still a thing for defense but this game gives the special teams some extra incentive. If the ball is kicked through the uprights on a kickoff, this is called an "Uno" worth one point. Additionally, if the kick returner is tackled in the endzone, this is called a "Rouge" and also worth one point.

Think you've got it down?

Perfect!

Now you're ready for action so close, it might LITERALLY wind up in your lap. But as they say in indoor, "you can keep the ball, but you have to give the player back."