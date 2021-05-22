On Saturday the Western AA Divisional Track and Field Meet wrapped up in Kalispell.

A pair of Missoula teams would win team titles. For the girls, Missoula Hellgate took the top mark in 167 points. Missoula Sentinel came in second with 145 and Helena High finished in third with 139 points.

Missoula Sentinel boys ran away with the Western AA team title, finishing the weekend with 217 points. Butte finished second with 172 points and Missoula Hellgate finished third with 98 points.

Full track and field results from the Western AA Divisional can be found at https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/432918/results